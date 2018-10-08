Posted: Oct 08, 2018 3:33 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2018 3:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Since 2009 the City of Bartlesville has partnered with the Bartlesville Public Schools district to do a Walk to School Day. City Manager Mike Bailey says the Walk to School Day will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Bailey says kids needing transportation to school can still get the transportation they need that day.

The recent Safe Routes to School grant allows this event to happen. With the Safe Routes to School grant, Whaling Construction will work on installing sidewalks in three locations in the vicinity of Hoover Elementary School and Madison Middle School too.

One sidewalk will connect the east side of Madison Middle School with the Pathfinder where it intersects at Quail Ridge Loop.

Another sidewalk will start at the sidewalk in front of Hoover Elementary and will run north along the east side of Madison Boulevard to the main entrance into Sooner Park. The last sidewalk in the Hoover area will be installed along the south side of Amherst between Madison and Harvard Drive.