Posted: Oct 09, 2018 10:25 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2018 10:28 AM

Max Gross

Nowata County Sheriff Kenny Freeman gave a statement on Tuesday regarding an alleged shooting that took place over the weekend. Freeman says the shooting involved a juvenile.

He gave this a statement: “This is a horrible tragedy and my heart goes out to the family. As a father, I cannot imagine a deeper hurt, as of now this is still an open investigation and I cannot comment further.”

I do please ask that everyone keep in consideration that this family and those close to the family are trying to deal the best they can and to please be respectful to that.”

Sheriff Freeman says no charges have been filed at this time. We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.