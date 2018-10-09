Posted: Oct 09, 2018 10:37 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2018 10:37 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners held a brief meeting on Tuesday morning where discussion was continued about the possible school supply donation made by Walmart to the sheriff’s office.

Chairman Doug Sonenberg was absent from the meeting so commissioner’s Bud Frost and Curtis Barnes wanted to wait before accepting the donation. Sonenberg has been in talks with District Attorney Kevin Buchanan about a possible hold up with the donation.

There were no new business items on the agenda. However, sheriff Kenny Freeman briefed the board about a new police K9. Freeman said they adopted Ranger, a high-energy dog, from a kill shelter in Collinsville. Ranger will be training with a Nowata officer and a handler from the Bartlesville Police Department as well.

Susan Wesson from Nowata CAN spoke during the open comments portion of the meeting and briefed citizens on several events taking place throughout the county in October. A full list of those events is available at Nowata.com.