Posted: Oct 09, 2018 4:40 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2018 4:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Board of Education holds a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to listen to site updates by several district schools. Sites updated at the meeting included Madison and Central Middle Schools, and Hoover, Jane Phillips and Wilson Elementary Schools. Principals for each school updated the Board of Education on students and their test scores compared to the state averages, community support, and more.

As for the elementary test scores, they saw a bit of a decline, but as Jane Phillips principal Kevin Brown says, “they will work towards raising their test scores.” Community support on the other hand has been at an all time high. Wilson’s principal Angie Linthacum says “they’re blessed to have nearly 30 agencies backing them” as they work through team building activities with their new staff and students. Wilson has 9 new teachers hired on this year.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says they will have another special meeting for different site updates next Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 11:00 a.m.