Posted: Oct 09, 2018 4:44 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2018 4:44 PM

Garrett Giles

For the third consecutive year, Arvest Bank will honor teachers throughout the state of Oklahoma by awarding 36 educators with a total of $18,000 in prize money. One $500 award will go to a teacher from Washington County.

The decision to award 36 $500 gifts to individual teachers from 29 counties was made not only out of respect and appreciation for the work teachers do, but as a sign of support at a time when many schools continue to face budget challenges. All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools.

To nominate a teacher to receive a $500 prize, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Oct. 15 through the 21. Include the teacher’s name, school name, city, and one sentence describing why that teacher deserves to win.

Craig, Nowata, and Tulsa counties are included in the 29 counties.