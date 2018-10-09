Posted: Oct 09, 2018 4:44 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2018 4:44 PM

The Nowata Ironmen will look to rebound after 28-0 loss last week to Salina as week seven of the high school football season approaches. Nowata’s offense moved the ball well but the Ironmen couldn’t punch it in after multiple redzone attempts leading to the team’s first shutout loss of the season.

The Ironmen ended their fifteen-game losing streak two weeks ago against Chelsea in a 33-6 victory. Despite this, Ironmen head coach Bob Craig says the team isn’t where he wants it to be yet.

Nowata will battle another team with a 1-5 record as they take on Chouteau for a critical district game this Friday. The Ironmen hope to have an improved offense effort after last week’s setback. Defense will be a challenge as well. Craig says the Ironmen will have plenty to prepare for will the multiple looks Chouteau will give them.

The Wildcats have lost five games in row since winning their opener and have not won a district game. At 1-2 in district play, Nowata has a chance to throw itself into the playoff picture with a victory. Action from Ironmen Memorial Stadium will get underway at 7 p.m on Friday.