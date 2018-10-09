Posted: Oct 09, 2018 4:59 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2018 5:02 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Economic Development Authority met Tuesday morning to speak with an Oklahoma Department of Commerce member.

In the meeting, the authority went over a GAP analysis form provided by Northeast Regional Development Specialist Charlotte Howe with Oklahoma’s commerce department.

Howe says the City of Dewey’s demographics and traffic counts were on the analysis form, which will help bring new businesses to Dewey. With smaller communities like Dewey depending on sales taxes, Howe understands that that can make things desperate, but she believes the Dewey Economic Development Authority needs a plan first before making a move.

City Mayor Tom Hays, City Manager Kevin Trease and others would narrow the businesses they would like to bring in to Dewey. Nothing has been set in stone, but the authority will connect with businesses to see who would come to Dewey. When listing the city’s top needs, the authority decided that the city needed a motel, a fast food restaurant and a furniture store the most. The City of Dewey does own at least 7.5 acres to develop a couple businesses on.

In the days to come, Howe will help rake up contacts the Dewey Economic Development Authority may have interest in talking with. The authority will also develop a flyer to present to the businesses they talk to.