Posted: Oct 10, 2018 12:36 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2018 3:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville will announce their grand marshal soon for the Bartlesville Christmas Parade. This year’s theme for the Bartlesville Christmas is “A Family Christmas.”

The Bartlesville Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1 and lineup for the parade will take place at 2 p.m. with judging starting at 5 p.m. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. from the Phillips 66 parking lot on Frank Phillips Boulevard.

Businesses and non-profit organizations can enter into the parade now. Those who enter in before Nov. 15 will get a $5 discount. The current entry fee is $30 for businesses and $15 for non-profit organizations. Parade rules and entry forms are available at bartlesvillechristmas.org.