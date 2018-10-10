Posted: Oct 10, 2018 12:47 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2018 12:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Nov. 6 General Election draws closer and closer as we find ourselves under a month away from the election. The Regular Municipal election for the City of Bartlesville’s Ward 2 and Ward 4 will also take place on Nov. 6.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey says he wants people to be informed about the upcoming local elections. He says the local election is just as important if not more important than the state and national elections because they’re closer to home.

Ward two makes up the southeast quadrant of the city while ward four covers the northwest from Woodland View to Oak Park. Ward two is an open seat since John Kane decided not to run again for the position while ward four is contested seat. Alan Gentes is running for re-election in ward four against Joel Rabin. The Washington County Commissioner spot for District 1 where Bartlesville lies will also be on the ballot.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says the last day to register as a voter in the upcoming elections is Friday, Oct. 12. House said that persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years of age, may apply to become registered voters.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are registered but need to change their name or address may do so by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application Form in time for it to be postmarked no later than Midnight, Friday, October 12, 2018. Application forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone, Room 101, and all post offices, public libraries, and tag agencies.

The County Election Board will respond in writing to each person who submits an application for voter registration. The response will be either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved.

For more information regarding voter registration, contact the Election Board at 918-337-2850.