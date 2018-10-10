Posted: Oct 10, 2018 1:50 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2018 1:56 PM

The 4th Annual Cops and Rodders Benefit Car Show sponsored by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reserve program raised 50-percent of their concession proceeds for a Bartlesville police lieutenant’s family. Lt. Robb Fouts lost his fight with cancer to the shock of many in the community.

Captain Brandon Cranor with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the department was ecstatic to present Lt. Fouts’ daughter with $1,200 during this difficult time for them. He says Lt. Fouts was an outstanding officer that the community will miss.

Four entries out of 164 entries, a record number for the Cops and Rodders event, won cash prizes. Captain Cranor says those four winners combined gave the Fouts family an additional $200.

The rest of the proceeds from concession sales went towards the departments Christmas and Thanksgiving programs. Captain Cranor says with the Cops and Rodders Benefit Car Show and the breakfasts they have with areas Masonic Lodges, the department has raised over $10,000 to go towards their Christmas and Thanksgiving programs.

(Photo credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)