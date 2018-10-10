Posted: Oct 10, 2018 2:04 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2018 2:04 PM

Garrett Giles

An Osage County Sheriff’s Office K9 named Narc receives a body armor donation on Wednesday.

Narc has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department.”

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,100 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.