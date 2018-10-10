Posted: Oct 10, 2018 2:57 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2018 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A breakfast at the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge will raise funds for Bartlesville Education Promise’s educational programs. Martin Garber with Bartlesville Education Promise says a large number of students took advantage of at least one program BEP had to offer last year with their funds from local donors.

Last year they were able to get 91 teachers from Bartlesville Public Schools and 17 Tri-County Tech teachers to participate in their programs too.

Tickets for the breakfast cost $6 if purchased in advance and $7 at the door on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 3. The Bartlesville Masonic Lodge is located at 610 NE Washington Boulevard.

Tickets can be purchased from Masonic Lodge members as well as board members and volunteers with Bartlesville Education Promise. Garber adds that many local businesses have tickets for purchase.

People can also contact Martin Garber by sending an email to mgarber@cableone.net or by calling him at 918-397-4286.