Posted: Oct 11, 2018 3:35 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2018 3:35 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A fake news story is circulating in social media claiming that vigilante killer is targeting Bartlesville rapists. The piece is attributed to the Boston Post. Many versions of the fake story claim now-former Chief of Police, Tom Holland held a news conference on the topic. A similar story circulated a short time ago but claimed the events happened in Tulsa. Don’t believe the story and please don’t perpetuate the falsehoods by sharing the story on your social media accounts.