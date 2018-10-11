Posted: Oct 11, 2018 11:14 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2018 11:16 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library will have a featured speaker to talk about World War I. Master storyteller John Hinkle will be at the library on Oct. 25 starting at 7 p.m. dressed as a World War I general to tell the story of World War I. The free and open to the public event will be held in the upstairs meeting room in the library located at 600 S Johnstone in Bartlesville.