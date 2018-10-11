Posted: Oct 11, 2018 11:17 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2018 11:35 AM

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will have educational programs for students to enjoy during their Fall Break. The educational programs will focus on women’s suffrage and sports teams in Washington County throughout history.

“Women’s Suffrage in Washington County” will be the topic for 4th through 6th graders on Oct. 18 starting at 1 p.m. “Sports Teams in Washington County” will be the topic for the same age group at the same 1 p.m. start time on Oct. 19.

Anyone wanting to sign their children up for these events should call 918-338-4294.