Posted: Oct 11, 2018 11:31 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2018 11:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The “Christmas in Barnsdall” event was discussed. The merchant ticket and drawings will total $ 3,350. The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will give out $1,100 in prize money and Baker Hughes will give out $1,000. Enbridge Energy, Osage Casinos, American Heritage Bank, Fast Al’s Upholstery and Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory are also contributors. The “Christmas in Barnsdall” event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The September financial report was provided to the board members and was unanimously approved. As of Thursday, Barnsdall had 23 business memberships and 13 individual memberships for the 2018-19 year.

The Chamber made a motion to purchase a chamber ad on T-shirts at upcoming basketball games and the vote passed unanimously. With credit card payment, the ad will cost $300.

The next regular scheduled chamber of commerce meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 13 at noon.