Ty Loftis

The Osage Board of County Commissioners will meet at the Pawhuska Courthouse Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The board plans to audit and allow purchase orders for payment. They will also look to approve and sign utility payments.

The board will discuss the estimate of needs for the 2018-19 fiscal year. Kelly Bland, the executive director of the tourism oversite committee, will give a report and discuss funding requests.

There will be discussion regarding the Osage County nutrition plan and possible action regarding an occupational tax charge for beer and wine license on those entities under county jurisdiction.

There will be discussion and possible action to approve and sign a resolution authorizing application for a rural economic action plan grant from the Indians Nations Council of Government.