Posted: Oct 12, 2018 2:14 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2018 2:14 PM

Garrett Giles

At their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, the Washington County Commissioners will take action on a request to approve the allocation of the counties Alcoholic Beverage Tax.

An eight-year plan for the Circuit Engineering District One will be on the agenda to talk about combined projects.

Several letters from residents in the NE Home Avenue and Tuxedo areas in Bartlesville will be reviewed.

A letter to Kristie Hattlestad from the commissioners regarding the appointment to the vacated position on the Washington County Free Fair Board will also take place.