Posted: Oct 12, 2018 2:18 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2018 2:18 PM

Garrett Giles

An event called “Rumble in the Park” will benefit Operation Toy Soldier, a non-profit that gives toys to children of deployed and non-deployed soldiers. A representative from Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory will be at Johnstone Park in Bartlesville to collect toys and cash donations from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 20.

There will be burgers, games and a 50/50 drawing while gifts and donations are being collected. People can donate new or unwrapped gifts including: board games, puzzles, gift cards for teens, books, sports equipment, art supplies, coloring books, and more.