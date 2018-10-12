Posted: Oct 12, 2018 2:52 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2018 5:37 PM

A man from Illinois was charged with sexual battery after allegedly forcing himself on a hotel employee. Sanjiv Sonavane appeared with council at an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday.

According to affidavit, Sonavane requested an employee change out the ironing board in his hotel room because it was dirty. The female employee said she could not enter an occupied room but she would because she was trying to be nice. At this time Sonavane tried to hug the victim but she pulled away.

The victim attempted to collapse the ironing board when Sonavane offered to help and touched her hand. Sonavane tried to plead with the woman to stay in his room when she was walking away. Sonavane then attempted to kiss her but the victim used the ironing board to impede him.

Sonavane then attempted to reach around the ironing board and grab the women’s breasts.

The woman left the room and immediately reported the incident to police. The incident in question occurred on September 26. Sonavane was arrested on a warrant on Thursday.

Sonavane posted a $10,000 bond. He is due back in court on December 13.