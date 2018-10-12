Posted: Oct 12, 2018 4:24 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2018 4:24 PM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County jury found Antonio Simmons guilty of illegally possessing a firearm, but not guilty on two counts of murder late Thursday evening. Simmons has been sentenced to serve three and a half years in prison according to the News On Six.

Simmons had been accused of a March 2017 killing of Christopher Foster and Cynthia Peraza after a confrontation at Simmons’ house. According to police, Simmons was married to the mother of Foster’s ex-girlfriend.

Simmons was also found to be not guilty of assault with a deadly weapon charge.