Posted: Oct 13, 2018 5:21 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2018 5:21 AM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Bruins traveled to Bixby last night and came away with a 65-6 loss against one the top teams in the state. The Spartans took an early lead on Bartlesville and never looked back, leading 30-0 at halftime.

The Bruins had their lone highlight come in the third quarter when Laken Clowdus found the endzone from 18 yards out.. Clowdus got the start at tailback while Deandre Young was nursing an injury. Young carried the ball just two times in the loss.

The resurgent Bruin passing game saw a setback with Ben Winters completing just eight of his 17 pass attempts for 155 yards. Winters also tossed two interceptions.

The Bruins fall to 2-5 on the season. Bartlesville’s playoff hopes took a hit as well as they fall to 1-3 in the district dropping the team to sixth place in 6A-II. The schedule does lighten up a bit going forward as Bartlesville squares up with Ponca City on Thursday.