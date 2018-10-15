Posted: Oct 15, 2018 11:04 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2018 11:54 AM

Garrett Giles

Residents in the NE Home Ave and Tuxedo areas near Bartlesville send letters to the Washington County Board of Commissioners to review Monday. The commissioners acknowledged the letters regarding some concern about a structure in the area.

Commissioner Mitch Antle says they will write a letter that they received the letters to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Washington County Commissioners would approve an eight-year plan for combined Circuit Engineering District 1 projects. They also approved a request from the Washington County Treasurer to allocate the Alcoholic Beverage Tax before appointing Kristie Hatlestad to the vacant position on the Washington County Free Fair Board. Nolan Jones recently stepped down from the position.