Posted: Oct 15, 2018 1:51 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2018 2:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for their first time Mistletoe Market. The Mistletoe Market is the newest addition to the chamber's Christmas in the Ville Festival. The Market will be held December 1st, 8th, 15th and 22nd this year.

They are currently searching for a curated collection of handmade and local artisan gift items. Booth rentals per Saturday at the Mistletoe Market are $10 or people can pay $30 for a booth for all four Saturdays.

Since spaces are limited, the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce asks those who are interested in being a vendor to send them images of sample products. You can either bring a sample in person to the Chamber of Commerce at 201 S Keeler or email your image and contact information to kballew@bartlesville.com.