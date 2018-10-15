Posted: Oct 15, 2018 2:33 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2018 2:33 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville School Board will hear updates from district schools for the second straight week in a special meeting Tuesday.

Schools included for site updates at 11 Tuesday morning include the Bartlesville High School, Richard Kane Elementary, Wayside Elementary and Ranch Heights Elementary. There will also be an update on athletics and activities in the Bartlesville school district.

Three elementary schools and the two middle schools in Bartlesville updated the board last week.