Posted: Oct 15, 2018 3:05 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2018 3:16 PM

Max Gross

Officers responded to call about a naked woman in the front yard of a residence in Ramona late Sunday Morning, which led to an arrest. Police believed 33-year-old Erin Kirchner was under the influence of drugs when they found her at a residence on 3900 road.

When police questioned Kirchner she could not tell them what she was doing or how she got to her current location. Kirchner kept changing subjects when she was talking and was not making any sense.

Kirchner could not walk or stand without assistance. Kirchner pulled a purple container from her pocket and handed it to officers. The container held a leafy green substance that she said contained her boyfriend’s weed.

Kirchner said she had smoked marijuana and taken a milligram pill of Xanax.

Kirchner was arrested and later charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse. Jail staff alerted the court that Kirchner was completely uncooperative and could not appear in the jailhouse courtroom for her video arraignment. Her bond was set at $1,000.