Posted: Oct 15, 2018 3:05 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2018 3:16 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in court on Monday facing charges stemming from an alleged alcohol-fueled domestic incident. Matthew Rice was presented with a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse by strangulation for an incident that took place last Friday.

According to an affidavit, Rice and his girlfriend had been arguing and drinking. The female victim left the residence to flee Rice. He allegedly grabbed the victim and pulled her back inside. The victim claims that Rice grabbed her by the neck and pinned her against a wall to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

The victim got free and ran for the bathroom when Rice grabbed her once again. The responding officer noticed several cuts and scratches all over the victim’s face and neck. Rice saw his bond set at $2,500.