Posted: Oct 15, 2018 5:05 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2018 5:05 PM

Max Gross

The Caney Valley Trojans currently sit at 2-5 on the season and find themselves knocked out of playoff contention after the team’s fourth consecutive loss in district play. The Trojans offense kicked itself into gear though putting up 36 points against Haskell last week.

The Trojans remain upbeat despite some of the obstacles they’ve faced this season. Head coach Stephen Mitchell says he wants to see his team finish strong down the stretch.

Caney Valley will face off with another winless team in district play with Dewey coming to town on Thursday. Mitchell says he will have to gameplan around Dewey’s talented running game.

Mitchell says he expects quarterback Christian Colbert to start on Thursday. Colbert has been battling injury for a good chunk of the season.

The Trojans host Dewey this Thursday. Radio coverage can be heard on KRIG 104.9 FM starting at 6:45 p.m.