Posted: Oct 15, 2018 7:05 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2018 7:12 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council voted to amend a public safety ordinance at their meeting Monday night. The safety ordinance regarded the proximity of volunteer fire fighters to the city.

City Manager Kevin Trease explains that changing the living radius for volunteer fire fighter back to a mile will benefit the city by bringing more volunteers in.

An emergency clause followed the vote because the council approved to amend the ordinance. The clause stated that the amended ordinance to change the living radius would take affect immediately.

The city council staff would vote to initiate the bidding process for the water line relocation project too. The utility relocation project is taking place on E. Durham and there’s approximately 7,000 linear feet of two-inch water main involved in the project. Trease says the city will have to pay for the project but that the city will be reimbursed.

The city also went over their sales tax report. The City of Dewey received approximately $63,000 dollars in sales taxes. Trease says the city should be back on track next month.