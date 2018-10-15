Posted: Oct 15, 2018 7:09 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2018 7:12 PM

Garrett Giles

A short Dewey Public Works Authority meeting followed the Dewey City Council meeting Monday night. Of note, Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease says he’s working with a contractor to work on the framing for the new police department.

The work, Trease says, could start in a week.

Trease says he has also started drawing up parking plans for the police department building. He says the plan on having at least four parking spots in the front of the building while adding more angled parking in the south side fire department driveway. The parking, however, will have to wait.