Posted: Oct 16, 2018 10:47 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2018 10:47 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Nowata Police Department is asking for your help to locate a Delaware resident. According to the department's Facebook post, Eric Anthony

Whitney is well known by law enforcement in Nowata County. The post states that Whitney allegedly tried to run over a South Coffeyville police officer Tuesday morning.

According to the Nowata Police post, there are several active warrants for Whitney's arrest on drug-related offenses. When South Coffeyville police made contact with him they attempted an arrest. A struggle ensued. Whitney got back in to his vehicle and tried to flee. The South Coffeyville Officer who was trying to arrest him still had ahold if him when he fled.

The Officer's arm was caught, however he is reportedly okay. A pursuit then ensued. Whitney fled from the scene driving through yards and on sidewalks at a high rate of speed. The social media post reads that after attempting to Dukes of Hazard to railroad tracks, his vehicle became inoperable, which required him to flee on foot.

Whitney was last seen in Coffeyville, KS. However, he does live in Delaware, OK. and will likely try to get back there.

Whitney is facing additional Felony charges out of South Coffeyville.

If you see the man, authorities ask that you call 911 immediately. Do not approach or make contact with him yourself.