Garrett Giles

Mayor Dale Copeland compliments Bartlesville Development Authority President David Wood and his team for their continued success in developing economics in Bartlesville.

Copeland says hearing the news that international corporation ABB Inc’s desire to expand in Bartlesville leaves plenty of room for excitement. He says Bartlesville has plenty to offer and that the city wants to bring in another big corporation down the line, but they want to focus on who's here in the area first.

Last Friday ABB announced that the Lewisburg, West Virginia site was scheduled to be shut down. The action was confirmed in a statement released by the company. According to ABB's statement they plan to hire approximately 90 people at the Bartlesville.

Bartlesville Development Authority President David Wood says Bartlesville is in an upswing.

The media release also stated a final decision is contingent on negotiations with their employee union. Those talks are currently under way. The factory closing in Lewisburg will impact approximately 130 workers at the Lewisburg location.