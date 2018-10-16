Posted: Oct 16, 2018 1:26 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2018 1:26 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant after allegedly assaulting her husband with a hammer. Megan Wickham made an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that took place on March 4.

According to an affidavit, officers arrived at a residence after a call about a domestic incident. When officers entered the residence, they found Wickham sitting on the floor smoking a cigarette with a silver bat by her feet. Officers were able to get Wickham into handcuffs after she resisted for some time.

Wickham continued to put up a fight as officers tried to escort her out of the residence. Wickham was knocked onto a couch by the officer trying to control her when she was able to kick one of the officers in the groin.

Two witnesses who were at the Jane Phillips Medical Center were able to corroborate the statement from Wickham’s husband alleging that she hit him with a hammer. The victim had red marks on his back, chest and arms.

Bond for Wickham was set at $10,000. She is due back in court on December 5.