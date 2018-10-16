Posted: Oct 16, 2018 1:37 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2018 1:56 PM

Max Gross

Updates on several school sites were heard at Tuesday afternoon’s special meeting of the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education. One of Bartlesville’s largest schools is Wayside Elementary, which uses creative extracurricular activities to set itself apart.

Principal Ken Copeland informed the board of several activities that increase student and parent involvement. One program that Copeland is excited about is the Bruins On The Run program which is affiliated with the Run The Streets program.

24 Students and 11 mentors participate in this after school program which promotes exercise and goal-setting. All runners and mentors participated in the Woolaroc 8K run last weekend. Students and mentors from Richard Kane Elementary also participated in the event. Copeland talks about engaging students with this program.

Wayside students also raise $603 from their own pockets for the Mason Green Foundation in honor of a former Wayside student who lost his battle with cancer in 2015.

Copeland also informed the board of increasing enrollment as the school celebrates its 60th anniversary. ELA and RSA scores for all students exceeded state averages.

Updates on Richard Kane, Ranch Heights and Athletics & Activities were also heard at the meeting.

PHOTO COURTESY: Bartlesville Public Schools