Posted: Oct 16, 2018 1:59 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2018 1:59 PM

Garrett Giles

The seven-member Tower Green Design Committee meets again Wednesday to give their input on their preferred design elements for the voter approved Tower Green space.

Topics for the last Tower Green Design Committee meeting included bio swells, water structures for kids, vehicular circulation and parking.

The design committee for the Tower Green project hopes to present the final design draft to the City Council at its regular meeting on Nov. 5th with construction to follow next summer.