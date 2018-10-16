Posted: Oct 16, 2018 2:02 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2018 2:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Monarch butterflies took a break in Sooner Park recently during their migration to Mexico for the winter. The City of Bartlesville is a “Mayors for Monarchs” city, working with local garden clubs to encourage planting milkweed and other plant foods for monarchs. The popular butterfly has decreased in population by 90 percent in the last decade, prompting efforts to replenish their numbers.

Mayors who take the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch pledge commit to at least three of 25 action items to help save the monarch butterfly. These actions include creating a monarch-friendly demonstration garden at city hall, converting abandoned lots to monarch habitat, changing mowing schedules to allow milkweed to grow unimpeded and 22 other possible actions.

(Photo credit: City of Bartlesville)