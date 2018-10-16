Posted: Oct 16, 2018 2:34 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2018 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Allen Trimble, a thirteen time state football championship winner at Jenks High School and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Inductee spoke at Tuesday’s FCA luncheon in Bartlesville.

Trimble, who was forced to retire from coaching after being diagnosed with ALS, said despite the diagnosis, he feels thankful for every day he has.

Trimble went on to let the audience know they should also be thankful for every day they have and to look at life in a positive manner.

Trimble was hired to coach the Jenks football team in 1996. He had a career record of 254-36 and had a 39 game winning streak, including 25 consecutive playoff wins.