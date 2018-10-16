Posted: Oct 16, 2018 2:56 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2018 2:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville City Attorney Jerry Maddux will retire at the end of December after 43 years of service. Mayor Dale Copeland and the Bartlesville City Council acknowledged his retirement letter last month. The city attorney position is one of only four positions directly appointed by the city council members.

The other three positions include the city manager, the municipal judge and the city treasurer. City Manager Mike Bailey says those interested in the city attorney position can send interest letters and resumes in three ways:

1. Mail resume and interest letter to the City Manager's Office at 401 S. Johnstone Ave

2. Drop off resume and letter at the same location

or

3.Email the City Manager's Executive Assistant Elaine Baines rebaines@cityofbartlesville.org.

The deadline for applications is set for 3 p.m. on Oct. 19. The Bartlesville City Council hopes that will give them enough time to review the applications and hire a replacement by early November.