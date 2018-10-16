Posted: Oct 16, 2018 3:21 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2018 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The third annual 'Hands on, Minds On Bartlesville Math and Sciene Night' event for Bartlesville Middle School students looks to help those students excel in math and science.

This year's 'Hands On, Minds On' event will offer more space and more stations for interactive fun. Students will have an opportunity to explore several activity stations focused on subjects such as coding, seismic activity, acid tests, stream tables and rock samples.

Math and engineering games will be available as well with prizes awarded at the end of the night. Pizza and beverages will be provided too.

The ConocoPhillips event is scheduled to take place on Monday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the commons area on the Madison Middle School Campus. The event is free and open to the public with no sign-ups required. Last year, 700 students attended the event.