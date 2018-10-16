Posted: Oct 16, 2018 4:21 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2018 4:28 PM

Ty Loftis

A teenage girl in Hominy said she was nearly abducted by a man Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m.

Hominy police and the school district are telling parents to use a little extra caution after the high schooler had an incident walking to school.

Hominy Police Chief Michael Martin says, “He pulled up behind her, parked in the street and yelled to her to ‘come here,’ and she made a couple steps toward the truck.”

That’s when police say the driver opened the driver’s side door of a white pick-up truck and grabbed the 18-year old by the hood of her sweatshirt, but the student made a fist and was able to break free from his grip.

The suspect is described as a 20-30 year-old tan male with a bald head and dark, bushy beard. The truck was described as a newer pickup, possibly two doors.

If you have any information on a possible suspect, call Chief Martin at 918-885-4545. You can remain anonymous.