Nowata County Sheriff Kenny Freeman was arrested Wednesday morning on a single charge of embezzlement according to district attorney Kevin Buchanan. The charge is a felony.

Buchanan explains what happened.

The arrest stems from a donation of school supplies made by Walmart to two separate Nowata County schools. The donation had been held up by the Nowata County commissioners for the last four weeks.

Freeman is being held in the Washington County jail because Buchanan says it would be inappropriate to hold him in his own jail. Freeman will be arraigned in Nowata County.

Freeman was nearly removed from office by the district attorney in August but a petition for removal was voted down by the county commissioners.

