Ty Loftis

David Grann, author of the Killers of the Flower Moon and staff writer for the New Yorker Magazine will be at the Water Bird Gallery in Pawhuska from 11-2 on Thursday. The public will be able to meet Mr. Grann and get their book signed as well.

Grann’s first book, The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon, debuted on the New York Times bestseller list at number four. Grann’s book, Killers of the Flower Moon, was published in 2017 and was a finalist for the National Book Award.