Posted: Oct 17, 2018 1:03 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2018 1:03 PM

Ty Loftis

Wilson Elementary School had a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning signifying that the school now has new playground equipment.

Physical Education teacher Brittany Whaling had been working on a grant for the past year with Project Fit America and she is glad it finally went through.

Whaling said she also has a curriculum for a gym indoors and the kids will be able to compete against other students across the nation.

Whaling said the grant would not have been possible without the support of sponsors.