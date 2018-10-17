Posted: Oct 17, 2018 1:08 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2018 1:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the recent teacher pay raise by the Oklahoma legislature has made their teacher pay more competitive in the region.

McCauley believes the next step is for “per people funding.” Those dollars, McCauley says, allows the district to hire more teachers which increases class sizes. He wants the school to be regionally competitive in that area as well.

Local legislatures have talked to the Bartlesville School district officials about per people funding and McCauley says that will be a big topic in the 2019 legislative sessions.

State Question 801 on the upcoming Nov. 6 ballot will provide some flexibility for building funds usage in different ways for different things like teacher salaries. McCauley says that it doesn’t provide more money however, just flexibility, which wouldn’t hurt or help the school district.