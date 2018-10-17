Posted: Oct 17, 2018 1:15 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2018 1:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate Joe Exotic is in jail awaiting trial on federal murder-for-hire charges. Joe “Exotic” Maldonado is in the Grady County jail after being extradited from Florida, where U.S. Marshals arrested him last month.

Since his arrest, he’s been moved through two jails and two prisons, and he says none of the conditions were fit for an animal, much less a human. Maldonado says he wants gubernatorial candidates Kevin Stitt and Drew Edmondson to come talk about prison reform with him.

Despite being charged with murder for hire, he says he should be let out and that he doesn’t deserve to be on suicide watch. Maldonado says he’s counting the days until his trial and claims there’s a “mountain of evidence” that will prove he was framed by a former business partner.

(Photo Credit: News on 6)