Posted: Oct 17, 2018 2:05 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2018 2:23 PM

Garrett Giles

Scott Ambler with Ambler Architects spoke again to the Tower Green Design Committee Wednesday afternoon. Ambler says that the committee has enough information to put a budget together, it's just how they want to get to the allotted $1.7 million for the project that's the biggest hurdle.

A draft budget was handed out in the meeting which showed where the money could go and how much would go into each piece of the project. In the draft, it says they could spend up to $39,000 on a storm water system which has been a big topic of discussion in previous meetings. Tree planting for the project according to the draft budget would have an estimated budget cost of $120,000. Other budget items you can see below.

Another big topic in the meeting has been the installment of a splash pad in the Tower Green space. The cost for that wouldn't come directly from the $1.7 million budget the Tower Green Design Committee has at their disposal however.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman says some money from the geo bond going toward the Johnstone Splash Pad can be voted on for reallocation by the Bartlesville City Council if they saw it fit to do so. Beeman says she will present the idea to the Park Board on Thursday to see if the item can be voted on in the Nov. 5 council meeting.

In their next meeting, the Tower Green Design Committee will go over a refined budget plan, share possible name changes to the space, and discuss operation and maintenance management. They will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at noon in City Hall.