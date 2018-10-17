Posted: Oct 17, 2018 3:16 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2018 3:41 PM

Max Gross & Garrett Giles

Nowata County Sheriff Kenny Freeman was arrested Wednesday morning on a single charge of embezzlement according to district attorney Kevin Buchanan. The charge is a felony.

Buchanan explains what happened Wednesday morning.

The arrest stems from a donation of school supplies made by Walmart to two separate Nowata County schools. The donation had been held up by the Nowata County commissioners for the last four weeks.

The items were supposed to be donated to all three districts in Nowata County, which are Nowata Public Schools, Oklahoma Union schools and South Coffeyville Schools. However, Union schools arranged for their own donation.

An affidavit alleges that Freeman misappropriated some of the items donated, which included anywhere between 90 and 93 lunch boxes passed out the at the Nowata County Free Fair and the Nowata High School homecoming parade on September 14. Freeman was not present at the fair but he acknowledges a booth for his campaign was set up.

Sheriff Freeman was being held in the Washington County Jail after his arrest. Buchanan said it would not be appropriate to hold Freeman in his own jail.

The rest of the school supplies were being held in the Nowata County Clerk’s office. A search warrant was served Wednesday afternoon by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to confiscate the rest of the supplies totaling $7,258.51.

Freeman posted bond and was released. Freeman gave a press conference in uniform in front of the Nowata County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. Freeman stated that his intent for the donation was always positive.

A complaint was brought up at the October 1 meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners regarding the donation. County Clerk Chris Freeman, wife of Kenny Freeman, addressed it during the meeting (story here). Sheriff Freeman said he tried to follow protocol after the complaint was brought up.

Freeman was appointed as sheriff in February to serve the rest of Sandy Hadley’s term after she retired. Freeman is running for re-election and is on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election. Freeman plans to continue as sheriff and he says he is not taking his name off the ballot.

Freeman was nearly removed from office by the district attorney in August but a petition for removal was voted down by the county commissioners.

Freeman is due back in court on November 19.