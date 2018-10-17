Posted: Oct 17, 2018 3:38 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2018 3:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School’s ACT Composite Score average for the graduating Class of 2018 exceeds state and national averages.

Scores for the BHS Class of 2018 was 21.1 compared to 19.3 for students state wide. Over the past five year, students graduating from BHS have outperformed the state average by 1.4 to 2.3 points. 12 to 16-percent more students in the district were rated as ready for college than students statewide in the various tested areas.

The 21.1 ACT Composite Score average for the BHS Class of 2018 also beats the 20.8 national average.

