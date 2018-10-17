Posted: Oct 17, 2018 3:44 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2018 3:45 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library experiences issues with bed bugs causing them to work closely with the city’s extermination team. City Manager Mike Bailey says in a memo that the issue began about a month ago when a violin from the library’s “things collection” was returned with bed bugs in it. The library staff isolated the item at that time and treated it properly.

From there, the patron was identified to see what others items they may have returned that could have been affected. Those items also had bugs on them and were isolated which lead the city to exterminate the facility. The patron has been barred from the library after staff noticed bed bugs on his shirt.

35 books out of approximately 120,000 books in the library and 5 pieces of furniture have also been found to be problematic. Bailey says they have posted a notice at the library advising patrons that the pests were found on the premises. It will advise the public of the measures taken to eradicate the pests too.