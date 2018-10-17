Posted: Oct 17, 2018 3:55 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2018 3:56 PM

Garrett Giles

Work continues on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's project to replace beams and the bridge deck on Adams Boulevard near the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland emphasizes that the project is an ODOT project.

According to an update provided recently by ODOT, the project is slightly behind schedule due to problems getting the right size crane to move the girders but continues to move along with only 10 percent of the project time used. Traffic is reduced to one lane for each direction for the duration of the project, which is expected to wrap up in May 2019.